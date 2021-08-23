WAHOO – Micki Novak, 61, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at her home in Wahoo. Micki was born Jan. 23, 1960 in Broken Bow. She graduated from Mead High School in 1978. On Nov. 27, 1993, Micki was married to Kenneth Novak in Ashland. Micki worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 16 years.

Micki enjoyed fishing, spending time with her family and she loved her dogs.

She is survived by her father, Dale Freeman; brother, Dan (Sheri) Freeman; children, Ronnie Novak, Richard (Amy) Novak, Shelly (Todd) Smith and Sherri Novak; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Novak; mother, Connie Freeman; sister, Deb Ruzicka and great-grandma, Gladys Sickler.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.

There will be a private family interment at Morningside Cemetery in Mead.

Memorials may be sent to Saunders County Lost Pets.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE.