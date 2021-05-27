ASHLAND – Merna Mardell (Smith) Hagstrom, 94, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Oxbow Living Center. She was born Jan. 20, 1927 to Claude C. and Erma T. (Sherman) Smith in Memphis. She married Kenneth O. Hagstrom on April 1, 1944.

Merna is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Jean (Augie) Castillo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth O. Hagstrom; son, Kent Lee Hagstrom; parents, Claude and Erma Smith; sister, Claudine Rogers and infant brother, Bernard C. Smith.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will officiate

Visitation will be Monday, May 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland.

She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to United Methodist Church, Ashland Youth Ball Association or American Legion Post 129 in Ashland.

