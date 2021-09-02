OMAHA – Throughout his life spending time with family was a special treasure to Merlin, but nothing got in the way of weekly date nights with his wife Peggy.

Shortly after serving with the Army in Vietnam Merlin Ray Davis met Peggy Wyman through the Christian brotherhood where they came to faith in Jesus and were later married, they walked faithfully together for 47 years until Merlin’s death Aug. 18, 2021.

He is survived by his wife and all 13 kids and their spouses and 28 grandchildren, along with one brother and five sisters.

The memorial service was held on Aug. 27 where Merlin’s favorite things, food, fellowship and talking about Jesus, were shared.

He was laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery.

The memorial can be viewed on emmanualfellowship.com.