MEMPHIS – Melvin P. Horton, 69, of Memphis passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha. He was born May 10, 1952 in Omaha to Paul and Shirley (Otte) Horton. He graduated from Benson High School in 1970. Melvin was united in marriage to Charlene Cronican on Jan. 9, 1971.

Mel was a member of the Laborers Union and Local 1 Bricklayers Union for 25 years in Omaha. He owned and operated his own trucking company, Horton Trucking. He retired at the age of 65 and drove truck part time for Triple F Trucking in Fremont.

Melvin enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, and grandchildren swimming and boating at Linoma Beach. He also enjoyed golfing in the Senior League at Country Drive golf course and Nebraska Athletics.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Charlene Horton; mother, Shirley Horton; sisters, Bev (Jim) Todd, Kay (Jim) Carson; brother, Larry Horton; sons, Jeff (Tonya Duncan) Horton, Andy (Jackie) Horton; grandchildren, Kylee Goff, Dalton, Cody, Jaylyn Horton; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Horton.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 22 at Marcy Mortuary. Pastor Aaron Adams officiated.