ASHLAND – Mary Ann Cornell, 90, of Ashland, passed away, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born Aug. 24, 1930 in rural Ithaca to Fritz and Sylvia (Wing) Holz. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1948.

Mary Ann worked as a cable wire inspector for AT&T for 34 years before retiring. She later worked at the Ashland Care Center and retired from there at the age of 85. She was a member of American Legion Post 129 Auxiliary in Ashland. She enjoyed reading books, playing cards and especially loved being with her family.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Michelle (Doug) Chrastil of Ashland, Phil Shirley of Plattsmouth; daughter-in-law, Sarah Shirley of Waianae, Hawaii; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Jerry Holz, Fred Holz, Bob Holz, Joy (Rodger) Osburn and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Sylvia Holz; son, Ed Shirley and siblings, Karl Holz, Paul Holz and Shirley Fundaburg.

Graveside service will be Friday, May 14, at 1 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations.

Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.