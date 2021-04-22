ASHLAND – Mary Ann Cornell, 90, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born Aug. 24, 1930 in rural Ithaca, to Fritz and Sylvia (Wing) Holz. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1948.

Mary Ann worked as a cable wire inspector for AT&T for 34 years before retiring. She later worked at the Ashland Care Center and retired from there at the age of 85. She was a member of American Legion Post 129 Auxiliary in Ashland. She enjoyed reading books, playing cards and especially loved being with her family.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Michelle (Doug) Chrastil of Ashland, Phil Shirley of Plattsmouth; daughter-in-law, Sarah Shirley; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Jerry Holz, Fred Holz, Bob Holz, Joy (Rodger) Osburn and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Sylvia Holz; son, Ed Shirley; siblings, Karl Holz, Paul Holz, Shirley Fundaburg.

Visitation will be Friday, April 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary.

A graveside service will be at a later date.

She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.