OMAHA – Luella A. “Wally” Pelley, 87, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lonnie.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Teresa) Pelley, Karen Ahrens, Lon (Vickie) Pelley and Karla (Jeff) Vanderbilt; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation, observing CDC guidelines will be Monday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Center Chapel. Family requests everyone to wear masks.
There will be a private family service.
She will be interred at Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion.
“I'm no longer by your side, but there's no need to weep.
I've left sweet recollections I'm hoping you would keep.
Eternal joy and memories stay in our hearts forever,
Strengthening our special bond that parting cannot sever.
Now's it's time to journey on, so let your faith keep you strong,
For I'm in a better place, I'm home where I belong.
And if times of loneliness bring sorrow and dismay,
Don't despair, for I am there, just a memory away.”
