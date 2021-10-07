BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Lois Louise (Loie Judds) Peterson-Paden, 95, graduated to heaven peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021 with family by her side in Broken Arrow, Okla.
She was born July 19, 1926, in Ithaca to Robert and Amanda (Boesel) Judds. The family lived and worked in Ashland.
Lois loved music and was an accomplished musician. In high school she sang in choir, was in band and received awards from competing in both choir and band. Lois is credited as the one who inspired the first Lutheran church to be built in Ashland. Her love for Jesus and wanting to have a Lutheran church in Ashland birthed the church there. Her father (Robert Judds) and others helped build the church. Lois was also head of her Luther League and went to national Luther League meetings. The church remains in Ashland today.
After graduating high school in 1944 Lois moved to Lincoln. While in Lincoln, Lois received a position as director of music for KFOR radio station. She was one of the first employees in the brand new radio station, located in the Stewart Building in downtown Lincoln. An open house was held, and Lois’s picture and position were in the bulletin and Lincoln newspaper.
She married the late E. Warren Peterson on June 8, 1947 in Lincoln. They started their life together in Ragan, relocating to Stuart, Neligh, Schuyler and McCook. They then moved to Dodge City, Kan. where Dr. Peterson was the superintendent of schools. While in Dodge City, Lois was president of the Athenaeum Study Club, she taught Confirmation classes, Bible school and was a volunteer secretary at Christ the King Lutheran, sang with the Barbershop Sweet Adeline, and worked at the Hot Box Boutique.
Later in life while single, Lois worked in Lincoln at a doctor’s office as the office manager, went to Lincoln Community College to study medical terminology, worked as the office manager at a dentist office, worked for five doctors as secretary in the transcription department, and spent 10 years working for those same doctors as insurance secretary, which she dearly loved. While working at this office, she saw Seri Paden (Bill Paden’s daughter) and on the next office visit Bill was with her. Bill’s wife had passed away in 1984. From that meeting they renewed their friendship. Lois and Warren knew Bill and his wife while living in McCook. Bill was the school principal and Warren was the superintendent.
She married the late Bill Paden on May 16, 1992 where they had a baseball “Royals” wedding. They lived in Fremont for 25 years until Bill’s death on Nov. 12, 2017. While in Fremont Lois worked as an office manager and transcriptionist at a physical therapy group for a while.
Before Bill’s death, Lois was diagnosed with having dementia. Lois was moved to Broken Arrow, Okla. in December 2018 where she was in a memory care unit and taken care of by her daughter Jan. Lois made many friends while at Prairie House with CNAs, nurses and residents. Her exploits are epic. There are too many to mention here. She touched so many lives that when she had just passed, all the staff and CNAs began to weep. Several came in asking if they could say their own goodbyes to her. They say she will always be remembered for her kindness and love for others. She would always say to them after being helped, “Thank you kindly.” What a real lady. Lois truly let the light of Christ shine out of her heart and loved her family deeply.
She is survived by brother, Raymond Judds of Ashland; sons, Steve (Sandy) Peterson of Omaha and Lynn (Ginny) Peterson of Ashland; daughters, Jan (Skip) Stout of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Mary (Brody) Choy of Sacramento, Calif.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Stacy) Bell, Scott (Amy) Peterson, Charity (Tim) Stout Moore, Jason (Carinda) Stout, Mikkinnzie Stout, Christian Stout, Hannah (Mac) Smith, Noah Daniel Stout, Allen Beckman, Nicole Peterson, Cody Peterson, Olivia (Michael) Welch, Derek Choy and Sarah Choy; great grandchildren, Ryan Mason, Telly Mason, Sierra (Stephan) Meyer, Ethan Peterson, Elliott Peterson, Aaron Moore, Elijah Stout, Willow Stout, Henry Stout, Treyton Peterson, Travis Brown, Nyshae Hall and Quintine Hall and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Bill’s family, Dr. Steve (Deb) Paden and daughter, Sheri Paden, and grandchildren, Stephanie Paden, Ben Dubisar and Kelly Dubisar.
Graveside services will be held at Ashland Cemetery in Ashland on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
