Lois Louise (Loie Judds) Peterson-Paden

Later in life while single, Lois worked in Lincoln at a doctor’s office as the office manager, went to Lincoln Community College to study medical terminology, worked as the office manager at a dentist office, worked for five doctors as secretary in the transcription department, and spent 10 years working for those same doctors as insurance secretary, which she dearly loved. While working at this office, she saw Seri Paden (Bill Paden’s daughter) and on the next office visit Bill was with her. Bill’s wife had passed away in 1984. From that meeting they renewed their friendship. Lois and Warren knew Bill and his wife while living in McCook. Bill was the school principal and Warren was the superintendent.

Before Bill’s death, Lois was diagnosed with having dementia. Lois was moved to Broken Arrow, Okla. in December 2018 where she was in a memory care unit and taken care of by her daughter Jan. Lois made many friends while at Prairie House with CNAs, nurses and residents. Her exploits are epic. There are too many to mention here. She touched so many lives that when she had just passed, all the staff and CNAs began to weep. Several came in asking if they could say their own goodbyes to her. They say she will always be remembered for her kindness and love for others. She would always say to them after being helped, “Thank you kindly.” What a real lady. Lois truly let the light of Christ shine out of her heart and loved her family deeply.