GREENWOOD – Lisa J. Davison, 59, of Greenwood, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born March 3, 1961 in Seward, to Eldon and Ann (Kosch) Gruntorad. She graduated from Seward High School in 1979 and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She was united in marriage to Dale Davison on June 18, 1983 in Seward. Three sons were born from this union, Justin, Seth and Drew.

Lisa sold merchandise at the Gift Niche in Ashland for the past 25 years. She was a member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland. She enjoyed playing the piano in church, sewing face coverings during the pandemic and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Dale Davison of Greenwood; sons, Justin (Darci) Davison of Auburn, Seth (Nikki) Davison of Roca, Drew (Kayla) Davison of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ayden, Owen and Grace Davison, Reese and Quinn Grafton, Brooks and Sutton Davison, Noah, Gabe and Stella Davison; parents, Eldon and Ann Gruntorad of Seward; sisters, Laura (Ron) Alt of Shelby, Julie (Ron) Prochaska of Seward; parents-in-law, Marvin and Una Rose Davison of Auburn; brothers-in-law, Loren (Mary) Davison of Auburn, Eric Davison of Kansas City; nieces; nephews and cousins.