ASHLAND – Linda Sue Graham, 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Linda was born Sept. 15, 1944 in Omaha to Walter and Lorraine (Hindley) Schlichting. Linda lived in Ashland with her family and still has strong affiliation with the church and friends. Linda graduated from Beatrice High School in 1962. She attended Wesleyan and received her bachelor of science in 1966. She then became a registered medical technologist. Linda also finished various classes to get a teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska. She worked at St. Elizabeth on South Street in Lincoln. She also taught at Pound Middle School in Lincoln and Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools.
Linda enjoyed her time being a former Scout leader, 4-H Dog Club leader, member and past president of the Cornhusker Kennel Club and Lincoln Camera Club, member of the Missouri Valley Boxer Club and an amateur radio enthusiast (KC01OQ).
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Walter Schlichting, mother, Lorraine Schlichting and her first husband, Tom Coleman.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lee; children, Chris Coleman, Angi (Mark) Coleman Ganaway, Tiffany (Brian) Graham Clark; brothers, Tom (Leslie) and Russ (Bonnie) and grandchildren, Natalie and Courtney Ganaway and Brandon and Kyle Clark.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. The service will be live streamed at lincolnfh.com.
