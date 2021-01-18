Linda Sue Graham

Linda was born Sept. 15, 1944 in Omaha to Walter and Lorraine (Hindley) Schlichting. Linda lived in Ashland with her family and still has strong affiliation with the church and friends. Linda graduated from Beatrice High School in 1962. She attended Wesleyan and received her bachelor of science in 1966. She then became a registered medical technologist. Linda also finished various classes to get a teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska. She worked at St. Elizabeth on South Street in Lincoln. She also taught at Pound Middle School in Lincoln and Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools.