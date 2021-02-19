LINCOLN – Lester “Dike” DeBrie, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Greenwood, entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Oct. 27, 1932 in Shelton, to Lester O. and Lula (Johnston) DeBrie.

On July 30, 1950, Dike married Larita Westman in Wood River. He worked for the Local 21 Ironworkers Union for 42 years. Dike was a member of the Eagles Club for 50 years.

He is survived by sons, Leslie (Retha) DeBrie and Darrel (Linda) DeBrie; daughter-in-law, Tacie DeBrie; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Larita DeBrie; son, Harold DeBrie; daughter, Beth DeBrie-Jones; parents; two sisters and an infant grandchild.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.

Please wear a face covering to attend.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary.

He will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood.

Memorials have been established to Greenwood Fire and Rescue or Alzheimer’s Association

