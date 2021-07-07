LINCOLN – Leland D. Hiatt, 97, of Lincoln and formerly of Ashland, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Monarch in Lincoln.
Leland was born in Rising City, on Jan. 21, 1923, the second of six siblings born in the family of Welford M. and Angie M. (Blank) Hiatt. He attended school in Rising City, graduating in 1940 and attended Teachers College in Kearney, earning an Elementary Teaching Certificate which he used for two years at Seward County School District 43, known as the Ritchie School.
In June of 1943 Leland was drafted in the U.S. Army where he served nearly three years active duty in various stateside assignments, ending up in Namur, Belgium (127th Finance Disbursing Section) and in Hofheim, Germany (Third Military Government Regiment). When he was discharged from World War II service, he remained 16 additional years in the Army Reserves.
Leland married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn VanMatre on Jun 2, 1946. They had four children who have made them very proud; Terry, Ivalee, Deni and Amy.
Leland attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for a short time then completed the accounting courses offered by the National Business Institute and the General Motors Business School. He was an accountant for Laune Chevrolet in Ashland, for six years and DuTeau Chevrolet in Lincoln, for 25 years. He retired in 1985.
Leland had the honor of helping during the 1990 national census as an enumerator in Cass and Lancaster counties. He was a desk clerk at Mahoney State Park during the summer months while living in Ashland. He was a school board member, member of the Ashland-Greenwood School Foundation for 25 years, executive secretary of the school board for 16 years, member of the Library Board and secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church for over 80 years filling many positions. Music was his passion for many years.
Leland leaves behind his wife of 74-plus years, Kathryn; son, Terry (Beverly) Hiatt; three daughters, Ivalee (Dennis) Dowd, Deni (Douglas) Hill and Amy (Brock) Angelos; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Orin “Bud” Hiatt; sisters-in-law, Helen (Max) Snyder and Marian (John) Hendrick and many nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances.
There will be a celebration of life, Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at the Ashland United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will officiate.
Memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland, NE 68003; The Monarch, 4201 S. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68506 or Community Care Hospice, 300 S. 68th St. Pl. #205, Lincoln, NE 68510.
