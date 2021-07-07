LINCOLN – Leland D. Hiatt, 97, of Lincoln and formerly of Ashland, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Monarch in Lincoln.

Leland was born in Rising City, on Jan. 21, 1923, the second of six siblings born in the family of Welford M. and Angie M. (Blank) Hiatt. He attended school in Rising City, graduating in 1940 and attended Teachers College in Kearney, earning an Elementary Teaching Certificate which he used for two years at Seward County School District 43, known as the Ritchie School.

In June of 1943 Leland was drafted in the U.S. Army where he served nearly three years active duty in various stateside assignments, ending up in Namur, Belgium (127th Finance Disbursing Section) and in Hofheim, Germany (Third Military Government Regiment). When he was discharged from World War II service, he remained 16 additional years in the Army Reserves.

Leland married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn VanMatre on Jun 2, 1946. They had four children who have made them very proud; Terry, Ivalee, Deni and Amy.