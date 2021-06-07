ASHLAND – Larry R. Johnson, 81, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Crete to Emil and Cecil (Wells) Johnson. Larry graduated from Beatrice High School. He was united in marriage to Judy McCown on May 28, 1960 in Beatrice. From this union four children were born, Craig, Penny, Rick and Todd. Larry retired from AT&T.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Penny (Doug) Smith of Lincoln, Rick (Tina) Johnson of Ashland; grandchildren, Cade Smith, Sydney Smith, Alex Guenther and Wyatt Guenther;

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Johnson; parents, Emil and Cecil Johnson; sons, Craig and Todd Johnson and brother, Boyd Johnson.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church basement, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland.

Private family interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Pickrell.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations.

