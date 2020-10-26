ASHLAND – Larry G. Smith, 82, of Ashland, was born Oct. 31, 1937 to Donald and Hazel Smith and passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. He attended District 69 country school, and graduated from Ashland High School in 1954. Larry was a lifelong farmer and purebred cattle breeder in the Ashland area.

Larry was a lifelong member of Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, serving through the years as board chairman, lay leader, treasurer and finance chairman. He was a past Ashland school board member, longtime member and past president of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association, past president of the Platte Valley Shrine Club, more than 60-year member and past master of the Masonic Lodge and past worthy patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Larry was a long-time member of the Saunders County Livestock Association, charter member of the Ashland Saddle Club and former Ashland Stir-up king. He loved farming the land and raising his horses and pure-bred Angus cattle.

Larry was a lifelong advocate for farming, many times testifying before the state legislature and even rallying in Washington, DC with the American Agriculture Movement in the late 1970s.