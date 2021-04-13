FARMINGTON, Minn. – Kurt Barry Groenjes was born in Farmington, Minn. on Sept. 26, 1964. Barry was the 12th of the 13 children of Gerhard and Marie (Squire) Groenjes.
He grew up in the love of his big family and the rest of his life, liked to surround himself with the love and laughter of good friends who all knew he was one of the good guys who would do anything he could for them. He will be missed.
He leaves behind his best friend, Laurie Murray; mother Marie Groenjes; siblings, Jean (Peter) Finke, Joe (Nancy) Groenjes, Kathleen (Ken) Hanson, Greg (Mary Rose) Groenjes, Ann (Ron) Craft, Dan Groenjes, Teresa (John) Tullar, Mary Groenjes, Tom (Gwen) Groenjes and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Gerhard Groenjes; older brothers, Jim and Mike, and his younger brother, John.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
