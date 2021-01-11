ASHLAND – Kenneth L. Vetter, 83, died Jan. 8, 2021. He was born Oct. 8, 1937.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; children, Dan Vetter (Michelle), Deb Vetter, Kathy (Bob) Osborne; grandchildren, Sara, Dylan; siblings, Carol Vetter, David Vetter; nieces; nephews; family and friends.
A Celebration Service will be held at a later date. There will be a private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 9416 Pacific St., Omaha, NE 68114 or Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska, PO Box 126, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc., Gretna Chapel, in charge of arrangements.
