SOUTH BEND – Kenneth B. Lee, Sr., 79, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 6, 1941 in Bath, Maine. Ken proudly served his country in the US Airforce during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969.

Ken was known for his dedication and work ethic at his various jobs. He was a member of VFW Post 9776 in Ashland. He enjoyed old western movies and watching football.

Ken is survived by his significant other, Ann Vest; children, Kenneth Lee, Jr, Robin (David) Duncan, Carmen (David) Lanni, Keith Lee, Rhonda Mulholland, Angie (Tim) Boyle and Amanda (Josh) Drayer; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel (Claud) Kobler and brothers, Albert Lee and Robert Lee.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 9776, 102 S. 24th St., Ashland.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations.

