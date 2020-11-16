 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katherine L. Hancock
0 comments

Katherine L. Hancock

  • 0

    GREENWOOD – Katherine L. Hancock, 73, of Greenwood, entered into rest on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her home in Greenwood.  She was born Sept. 6, 1947 to Paul and Ida (Bourne) Hancock.  Katherine worked at Kawasaki in Lincoln for over 20 years.

    She is survived by her brother, David (Mischelle) Hancock and nieces and nephews.

    She was preceded in death by her partner, Dianna Hageman; parents, Paul and Ida Hancock and siblings, Raymond, Rachel, Diane and Ray.

    A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.

    Memorials may be sent to the Greenwood Rescue Squad.

    Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

    Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics