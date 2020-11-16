GREENWOOD – Katherine L. Hancock, 73, of Greenwood, entered into rest on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her home in Greenwood. She was born Sept. 6, 1947 to Paul and Ida (Bourne) Hancock. Katherine worked at Kawasaki in Lincoln for over 20 years.
She is survived by her brother, David (Mischelle) Hancock and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Dianna Hageman; parents, Paul and Ida Hancock and siblings, Raymond, Rachel, Diane and Ray.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorials may be sent to the Greenwood Rescue Squad.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
