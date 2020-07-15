ASHLAND – Karen M. Campbell, 78, of Ashland, passed suddenly and unexpectedly July 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1941 in Central City to Archie and Marie (Rezek) Kuhn. She married Carl Campbell Sr. Nov. 30, 1963 in Ashland where they made their home and raised their children.
Besides her husband of almost 57 years, she is survived by two children and their spouses, Carl Jr. (Lisa) Campbell and Denise (Donna Wilson) Campbell; grandchildren, who were the joy of her life, Elizabeth (fiancé Caleb Logsdon) Campbell, Emily (Jaygan) Lancaster, Grant Campbell and Gage Campbell; sister, Barbara (Bob) Fredrickson; sister-in-law, Norma (Ryland) Giles and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Marie Kuhn and sister, Carol Johnson.
Private family services were held.
Karen’s father was killed in World War II and she was a Gold Star Daughter. Therefore, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to the Ashland American Legion Auxiliary Post 129, 1541 Silver St, Ashland, NE 68003.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
