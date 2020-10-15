MEMPHIS – Judy E. Nunn, 83, of Memphis, entered into rest on Oct. 12, 2020 at her home in Memphis. She was born on Sept. 19, 1937 in Sioux City, Iowa to Leroy and Gladys (Wilder) Spray. On April 29, 1956, Judy was married to Kenneth Nunn in Martin, S.D. Judy graduated from college at the age of 56. She worked as a hairdresser and cosmetologist for over 30 years and in her later years she worked for First Tier Bank in Omaha until she retired.
Judy was a member of the Memphis Village Planning Board and the Cornhusker Music Club in Louisville. She was a great cook and she loved feeding people. She enjoyed shopping, crafts, ceramics, bowling, dog races, rodeos and attending her grandkids activities.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Nunn; children, Mark (Bobbi) Nunn and Kim (Nir) Levin; grandchildren, Thomas (Meryl Pascua) Maine, James (Marney) Nunn, Crystal Nunn, Chelsea (Frank) Hartley, Shenee Levin and Leah Levin; great-grandchildren, Brailey, Max, Lisanna and Gus; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, Larry Nunn; parents, Leroy and Gladys Spray; siblings, Patricia, Jack, Richard, Larry and Sharon.
Funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
