MAURICE, La. – Joseph A. Nissen Jr., 42, of Maurice, La., formerly of Memphis, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was born Dec. 26, 1978 in Lincoln to Joseph and Scarlet (Boot) Nissen Sr. Joe was 42 years young. Joe graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1997. While in high school, he joined the Army Reserves. He served in Iraqi Freedom for 18 months before being honorably discharged in 2004. Joe worked as a heavy diesel mechanic while in the Army. After the Army he worked as an Iberia Parish deputy and worked on the production platform for Exxon Mobil.