ASHLAND – Joann L. Abbott, 90, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, April 4, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. She was born Jan. 10, 1931 in Lincoln to Andrew and Alma (Behrens) Swanson. She graduated from Syracuse High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” L. Abbott on March 14, 1951 in Hamburg, Iowa. From this union four children were born, Randy, Gary, Donna and Rocky.

Joann worked for Platte Valley Foods and the Haven House, now known as South Haven Living Center. She was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed playing BINGO, making baby quilts, going to the casino, fishing, camping and was an avid Nebraska sports fan.

Joann is survived by her sons, Randy Abbott and Gary (Judy) Abbott; twin sister, Janice Abbott, sister, Betty Walters; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Abbott; son, Rocky Abbott; daughter, Donna Abbott; grandson, Randy Ray Abbott; sisters, Elda Heitbrink and Lois Money.

Celebration of Life will be Monday, April 12 at 2 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Pastor Don White will officiate.

She will be interred at Sunrise Cemetery.