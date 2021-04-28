ASHLAND – Jack L. Breemes, 77, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 26, 1944 in Ashland to Frank and Irma (Hall) Breemes. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1962. Jack worked for Mid-America Pipeline Company as a line inspector. He enjoyed horse racing and had his own horse racing team called Skip-Jack Racing.

He is survived by his children, Laurie Hatfield of Omaha, Scott (Christine) Schmidt of Omaha, Julie “Kaye” (Eloy Flores) Daniels of San Antonio, Texas, Michael (Charlotte) Surber of Huntsville, Ala. and Candace (Ken) Breemes of Elmendorf, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donetta (Jack) Campbell, Paul (Meryl Ann) Breemes; sisters-in-law, Darlene Breemes, Janice Breemes and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Chirile Breemes; parents, Frank and Irma Breemes and brothers, Larry Breemes, Jerry Breemes and Rick Breemes.

No services are scheduled.

