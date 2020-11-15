LINCOLN – Helen Louise Munn, 87, of Lincoln, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. She was born July 6, 1933 in Iconium, Mo. to Albert and Maude (Orfield) Smith.

Helen was a retired accountant and a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly.

Family members include her sons. Don (Deborah) Munn of Topeka, Kan. and Dick (Debra) Munn of York; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; brother, Don Smithm and sisters, Etta Mae Hutchcraft and Mabel Hutchcraft.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly.

