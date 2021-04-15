ASHLAND – A celebration of life for Gerald “Jerry” Pike will be held at the Ashland American Legion on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
The celebration will begin immediately after a small graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery.
ASHLAND – A celebration of life for Gerald “Jerry” Pike will be held at the Ashland American Legion on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
The celebration will begin immediately after a small graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.