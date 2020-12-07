ASHLAND – Gerald (Jerry) Edward Pike, 83, of Ashland, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Nov. 27, 1937 to David and Audrey (Gilbert) Pike, in Lincoln.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Richard Pike and sister Bonnie Coffin. Also preceded in death by his wife, Genelle, after 45 years of marriage.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry Pike, Dennis (Debra) Pike, Roger (Kathy) Pike; daughter Lori Hageman; sisters Mardel (Paul) Reed, Teri (Dave) Pierce and Judy (Terry) Flamig; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.