ASHLAND – Gene E. Roncka, 92, of Ashland, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home in Ashland. He was born Oct. 7, 1928 in Omaha, to James and Marie (Kirchma) Roncka.
Gene and Mary were united in marriage on Captiva Island on May 20, 1994.
Gene served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an artist and military policeman. He was honorably discharged in 1948.
Gene attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the Art Center in California, Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan and the New York Artist League.
Gene has worked for Young and Rubicon in New York and General Motors in Detroit along with teaching and lecturing at various colleges, including UNL. He owned and operated Roncka Brothers Printing, Brilezyay Gallery in Omaha, and the Gene Roncka Willow Point Art Gallery in Ashland.
His art commissions included a mural for Homestead National Monument in Beatrice, AT&T Wall of Service in Omaha, paintings for First National Bank, Mutual of Omaha Wild Kingdom, Farm Bureau, Con Agra and Easter Seals. Some of his accomplishments included winning the Nebraska First of State Habitat Stamp Competition, Artist of the Year for Nebraska Ducks Unlimited, Artist of the Year for Wings Over the Platte, Best of Show for the Oklahoma and Kansas Ducks Unlimited and creating the winning design for the Nebraska Veterans Memorial.
Gene is survived by his wife, Mary Roncka of Ashland; children, Lezlie (Carl) Falcone of Lenexa, Kan., Yayle (fiance’ Christy) Roncka of Elkhorn, Sabrina (Dean) DeWispelare of Omaha; step-children, Lori (David) Haller of Omaha, Jeff (Nancy) McGill of Omaha, Liesa (Doug) Anderson of Ashland, Lynette (Jeff) Mandery of Prosper, Texas; grandchildren, Bailey DeWispelare, Cole DeWispelare, Cazzie DeWispelare, Lawson DeWispelare, Camden Roncka, Sage Roncka, Izzy Roncka; step-grandchildren, Dalton (Andrea) Anderson, Clare (Rob) Gress, Hali (Cody) Cooper, Haden Mandery, Hanna Mandery, T.J. Haller, Mary Haller, Jack McGill; step-great-granddaughter, Ellie Clare Gress and sisters-in-law, Kathy and Joanne Roncka.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie Roncka; brothers, Jim and Richard Roncka and sister, Margaret (Frank) Pace.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He will be interred with military honors at Ashland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ashland Area Foundation Towers of History or Ashland Area Foundation Hightshoe Collection.
Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
