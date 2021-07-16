ASHLAND – Gene E. Roncka, 92, of Ashland, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home in Ashland. He was born Oct. 7, 1928 in Omaha, to James and Marie (Kirchma) Roncka.

Gene and Mary were united in marriage on Captiva Island on May 20, 1994.

Gene served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an artist and military policeman. He was honorably discharged in 1948.

Gene attended the University of Nebraska Omaha, the Art Center in California, Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan and the New York Artist League.

Gene has worked for Young and Rubicon in N.Y. and General Motors in Detroit along with teaching and lecturing at various colleges, including UNL. He owned and operated Roncka Brothers Printing, Brilezyay Gallery in Omaha, and the Gene Roncka Willow Point Art Gallery in Ashland.