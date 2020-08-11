GREENWOOD – Elaine K. Tweton, 74, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 26, 1946 in Lincoln to William and Gladys (Shafer) Piening. She grew up on a farm southeast of Greenwood. Elaine graduated from Murdock High School in 1946 and received an associate’s degree from Lincoln Community College. She was united in marriage to Roger Tweton on June 4, 1965 in Greenwood. She worked as a medical secretary for Lincoln Internal Medicine and various doctors.
Elaine was a former member of Greenwood Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending her women’s Circle Group and she was a supporter of the Friends of the Library in Greenwood. She enjoyed baking, cooking, camping, fishing, boating, gardening, reading a book and spending time with her family on Sunday afternoons. She especially loved attending her son’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Doug (Jean) Tweton of Greenwood, Troy (Kristi Ruelas) Tweton of Ashland; grandchildren, Josie, Jaiden and Treyton Tweton; sister-in-law, Darlene Piening; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Piening; husband, Roger Tweton and brother, Don Piening.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland. Pastor Wilson Metz will be officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
She will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood.
Memorials may be sent to Friends of the Greenwood Library, Word of Hope Lutheran Church or Greenwood Memorial Cemetery Association.
