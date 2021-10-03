ASHLAND – Edward E. Kresak, 90, of Ashland entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born July 4, 1931 in Lincoln to Edward Albert and Agnes Margaret (Triska) Kresak. Edward graduated from Wilber High School in 1949. On June 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary Frances Duda at St. Mary Catholic Church in Bellevue.

Edward was a lifelong farmer, farming north of Ashland since 1955. Edward was a member of the Lower Platte North NRD Drainage Board and the ZCBJ Lodge.

He is survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Frances Kresak; sons, Edward David Kresak and Eugene Clarence (Teresa) Kresak; grandchildren, Christine Elisabeth (Ben) Johnson, Kathleen Marie (Taku) Mongoro, Kayla Antonette (Adam) Herron and Colby Ashton Kresak; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Noah, Gracie and Bethany Johnson, Simba and Tino Mongoro and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Agnes Kresak and granddaughter, Claire Terese Kresak.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland. Celebrant will be the Rev. William Holoubek.