LINCOLN – Dr. John A. Johnson, 77, was born on Sept. 23, 1943 in Lincoln. He graduated from Ashland High School. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned his bachelor’s degree and doctorate. John spent over 50 years in the IT industry.
John loved spending time with family and especially his dogs. John passed away at his home surrounded by family Aug. 27.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John A., Sr. and Vernice M. Johnson.
He is survived by his companion, Kathleen Stage; children, Tina Gunn (Corey), Stacy Winther, Nicole Alawimari (Amjad), Lindsay Mainor (Josh), Cody Hermandson (Tianna); grandchildren, John Gunn, Sofie Gunn, Kyle Winther, Autumn Givehand, Alex Mainor, Gabby Winther, Avry Hermandson, Alijah Hermandson, Gemma Mainor, Apollo Hermandson; sisters, Carolyn Bednar (Lad), Arlene Jones; dogs, Bailey and Charlie and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 2 at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 3535 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, at 11 a.m. Services will be live streamed.
Private family service will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.
Memorials may be sent to AIM, Humane Society, Salvation Army or the Open Door Mission.
Roeder Mortuary, Omaha, in charge of arrangements.
