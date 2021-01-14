ASHLAND – Donna (Howard) Chesnut, 69, of Ashland, passed away Jan. 10, 2021. She was born March 29, 1951 in Tekamah to Don and Gert (McManus) Howard.
Donna was a retired financial secretary for Summit Homes. She was a long term member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) and Sandy Pointe Bunco Group.
Donna is survived by her husband, Craig; daughter, Brianne (Chris) Glassburner of Waverly; grandchildren, Owen and Alivia Glassburner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob (Sue) Chesnut of Red Feather Lake, Colo. and Brian (Jane) Chesnut of Lincoln, Sue (Paul) Halpine of Peoria, Ariz.; aunt, Hazel Boulay and six nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa and parents.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 50th Street, Lincoln. Livestream is available at the First United Methodist website Facebook page.
Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, the service will comply with social distancing seating and limited church capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.
There will be a private family interment in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15 at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street, Waverly and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials have been established to Ashland Fire and Rescue or Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
“Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
