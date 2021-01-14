ASHLAND – Donna (Howard) Chesnut, 69, of Ashland, passed away Jan. 10, 2021. She was born March 29, 1951 in Tekamah to Don and Gert (McManus) Howard.

Donna was a retired financial secretary for Summit Homes. She was a long term member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) and Sandy Pointe Bunco Group.

Donna is survived by her husband, Craig; daughter, Brianne (Chris) Glassburner of Waverly; grandchildren, Owen and Alivia Glassburner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob (Sue) Chesnut of Red Feather Lake, Colo. and Brian (Jane) Chesnut of Lincoln, Sue (Paul) Halpine of Peoria, Ariz.; aunt, Hazel Boulay and six nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa and parents.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 50th Street, Lincoln. Livestream is available at the First United Methodist website Facebook page.

Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, the service will comply with social distancing seating and limited church capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.

There will be a private family interment in Fairview Cemetery.