ASHLAND – Donald D. Strode, 78, of Ashland passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born Feb. 5, 1942 in Omaha to Herald and Ruby (Hall) Strode.
Don attended Ashland High School. He was united in marriage to Lucille Graham on Dec. 12, 1958 in Omaha. From this union three sons were born, Terry, Randy and Travis. In Don’s earlier years he was a jockey agent and owned and trained race horses. Many times he could be seen in the winner’s circle at Horseman’s Park. Don was an “entrepreneur of everything,” always willing to take a risk. He was a scrap recycler and junk trader. He traveled all over the country, many times with family members, collecting whatever he thought was worthy.
He was a member of the Horsemen’s Benevolent Protective Association (HBPA). He enjoyed rodeos and loved everything about horses.
Don is survived by his wife, Lucy Strode; sons, Terry (Julie) Strode, Travis (Ruth) Strode; grandchildren, Joe (Karri) Strode, Cassie (Tim) Baumert, Zane (Tori) Strode, Chanse (Holly) Strode, Katelin Strode, Rachel Strode; daughter-in-law, Helen Strode; siblings, Ronald (Joyce) Strode, Carolyn (Donald) Pretzer; sister-in-law, Mary Strode and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruby Strode; son, Randy Strode and brothers, Harold (Vera) Strode, Robert Strode.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Riverview Community Church in Ashland. Rev. Anthony Pratt will officiate.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland.
He will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
