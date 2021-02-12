Daniel Morris

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Daniel R. Morris of Prescott, Ariz., passed away from lung cancer at the age of 82 on Jan. 12, 2021. Dan was the son of Dorothy (Kingsbury) and Seth Morris. He was born in the Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, Iowa. He shared the nursery with his lifelong friend, Jerry Smith. Dan often said if it had not been for Jerry's crying, he would not have had to have hearing aids later in life.

He grew up on a farm northwest of Gilbert, Iowa and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1956. He joined the US Naval Reserve along with his future brother-in-law, Jim Lester, and a friend, Dick Beggs. However the three were not able to serve together in the US Navy. Dan served two years active duty on the USS Curtiss and the USS Sperry as a legal yeoman. Dan always remembered his adventure of traveling to Australia, New Zealand and to the McMurdo Sound at the South Pole. Dan's 30-year career was in the insurance business. He managed the Hartford Insurance Office in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1973, he was transferred to the Hartford Regional Office in Omaha and was the assistant regional claims manager. After retiring, Dan founded an Antique Furniture Restoration Clinic business in Ashland. He and Linda lived close by in the Beacon View Lake area amongst an abundance of wildlife. In 1998 they moved to Prescott, Ariz., which became their “paradise” they had dreamed of finding while being able to travel the USA and to several countries.