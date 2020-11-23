LINCOLN – Daniel (Dan) Ray Washburn, 72, died Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Lincoln, to Donald and Merna (Bargstadt) Washburn of Memphis.

He was a hard worker, storyteller and valued building relationships and serving his community. He married Katherine (Kathy) Smollen on Sept. 20, 1969, and later moved to Gretna, where he spent 41 years before moving to Lincoln.

An avid fisherman and hunter, Dan belonged to several Gretna civic groups and the city planning board. He enjoyed serving as volunteer for events sponsored by the Gretna American Legion, Optimist Club and Boy Scouts, especially when something like cooking pancakes or working a picnic or fish fry was involved. He was a founding member of the Gretna Chamber of Commerce in 1984 and served on the 1986 Gretna Centennial executive committee. For his lifetime of service to the community, he was recognized by the Gretna Chamber as the Gretna Citizen of the Year in 2019. He spent 34 years working alongside Kathy as an American Family Insurance agent in Gretna and Ashland before retiring in 2010.