LINCOLN – Daniel “Dan” Ray Washburn, 72, of Lincoln, formerly of Gretna, was born Sept. 16, 1948.
Daniel passed last fall on Nov. 21, 2020 at the height of the pandemic, with his immediate family in quarantine after a compassionate care visit in the ICU. We were unable to have a funeral or memorial service at the time. Please join us Wednesday, June 16 at the Nebraska Champions Club, 707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln, for a Celebration of Life open house from 4 to 7 p.m., with a brief program around 5 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Washburn; son, Andy (Ashley) Washburn and grandchildren Evan and Claire Washburn, all of Lincoln; his four siblings, Douglas (Barb) Washburn, Shari (Dave) Nygren, Beverly (Mark) Hohensee, all of Ashland, and D. Scott Washburn of Henderson, Nev.; brother-in-law, Bill Smollen of Omaha; sister-in-law, Paula (John) Cusano of Newfield, N.Y. and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
