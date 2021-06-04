Daniel “Dan” Ray Washburn

Daniel passed last fall on Nov. 21, 2020 at the height of the pandemic, with his immediate family in quarantine after a compassionate care visit in the ICU. We were unable to have a funeral or memorial service at the time. Please join us Wednesday, June 16 at the Nebraska Champions Club, 707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln, for a Celebration of Life open house from 4 to 7 p.m., with a brief program around 5 p.m.