LINCOLN – Courtney Renae Kolb, 23, of Lincoln, passed away June 9, 2020. She was born June 26, 1996, in Lincoln to Stan and Amy (Funk) Kolb.

Courtney was a student at University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she was an honor student. She was a membership representative for The Athletic Club and was a personal trainer for UNL.

Family members include her parents, Stan and Amy Kolb of Beatrice; sister, Allyssa (Anthony) Bretthauer of Beatrice; grandmother, Cathy Kolb of Lincoln; grandparents, Buddy and Suzie Stevens of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephews, Elliot and Laine Bretthauer; aunts and uncles, Roger (Kim) Funk of Waverly, Matt (Ami) Stevens of Cedar Bluffs, Keri (Brent) Cooper of Waverly; cousins, Jailyn (Donovan) McNealy and family of Waverly, Makenna (Mitch) Schmit and family of Waverly, Kody Cooper of Kearney, Braeden Cooper of Waverly, Lexis Thury of Sioux Falls, Vanessa Funk of Lincoln Brittaney (Dan) Stevens and family of Cedar Bluffs, Elizabeth and Fox Funk of Waverly and beloved pets O’Kli and Ruby.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Kelly Kolb and great-grandparents.

A celebration of Courtney’s life will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln.