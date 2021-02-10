Clayton P. Schofield

OMAHA – Clayton Patrick Schofield, 24, of Omaha, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021. He was born on Jan. 8, 1997 in Omaha.

He attended Ashland-Greenwood Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Ralston High School. Clayton worked in the landscaping industry for many years; he took great pride in his career and was passionate in all that he did.

He built relationships with his co-workers that naturally became some of his closest and most loyal friends. Clayton was also a phenomenal big brother who loved his siblings dearly. He loved his family, valued his friendships and was dedicated to putting the ones he loved first.

Clayton is survived by his mother, Kellie Schofield; father, Brett "Biff" (Tammi) Schofield; sister, Savanah Schofield; brother, Mason Shepoka; stepsister, Zandra Kern; stepbrother, Braden Kern; grandparents, Patrick and Susan Kenny, Gerald and Patricia Schofield; great-grandmothers, Bettie Kenny and Beverly Johnson; uncles, Patrick Kenny, Doug Kenny, Paul (Natalie) Kenny, Bob (Camee) Schofield and aunt, Suzi Schofield.

Clayton is also survived by hundreds of aunts, uncles, and cousins, in addition to countless friends.