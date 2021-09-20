Carl E. Jones

Jones, 75, of Greenwood, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1946 to John and Mary (Woolman) Jones in Lincoln. He was a graduate of Murdock High School, Class of 1964.

He started his career at Western Electric (AT&T) in Omaha that same year. He worked there for 42 years and retired in 2006. On Dec. 4, 1965, he married Nancy (Bergman). To this union they raised two children, Deborah (Jones) Myers of Lincoln and Brian Jones of Greenwood.

Carl was inducted into the Army on Dec. 20, 1965 and honorably discharged on Dec. 19, 1967. He served during the Vietnam era. At that time he returned to his job at Western Electric. He later took over the family farm from his father-in-law. He called it his hobby and worked it with Brian until his passing.

Carl was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting. He had many good times with friends and family. Carl was past master of the Pomegranate Masonic Lodge in Ashland and was a member of the Sesostris Shrine Temple and served as secretary of the Platte Valley Shrine Club for over 20 years.