Betty Ann Lynch

She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1945 and received her nursing degree from St Francis School of Nursing, La Crosse. Betty met her future husband Lee E. Lynch while working in Ripon Wis., and the two were married on March 16, 1957 in Fond du Lac, Wis. In 1974, they moved to Ashland. Betty was the director of nursing at the Ashland Care Center starting in 1974 and retiring in 1998. After retirement Betty remained active volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul and St. Theresa’s thrift stores. Betty was an animal lover, with the family owning a number of dogs over the years. Her biggest joy was volunteering at Cause for Paws in Lincoln. Betty was a devoted and faithful servant of her church.