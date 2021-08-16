ASHLAND – Arlene M. Fudge, 99, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born April 6, 1922 in Fremont to Elmer and Lena (Del Veccico) Ohlson. Arlene graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and was a registered nurse with the Ashland-Greenwood Public School from 1966 to 1984. She was united in marriage to Glen Fudge on Feb. 17, 1947. Arlene was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary Altar Society.
She enjoyed playing Bridge, cooking, watching horse racing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by her children, Beverly (Terry) Hiatt, Jerry (Jackie) Fudge, Jack (Karen Brock) Fudge; grandchildren, Andy (Kim) Fudge, Allyson (Brian) Miller, Erin (Eric) Beranek, Nick (Lexi) Fudge, Haley (Kelly) Bernt, Chris (Jennifer) Hiatt, Carrie (Adam) Dolak; great-grandchildren, Grant, Lexi (Ian), Ava, Ty, Crew, Carsen, Cleo, Wesley, Archie, Bo; great-great-grandson, Truman and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lena Ohlson; husband, Glen; grandson, Eric Fudge and siblings, Doris, Louis and Jack.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ashland. The Rev. William Holoubek will be celebrant.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church.
Memorials have been established to the American Cancer Society or the Ashland Public Library.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
