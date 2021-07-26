ASHLAND – Alice Marie Sobotta, 91, died on July 22, 2021. She was born in Pawnee City to Clarence and Mabel (Etter) Johnson on Sept. 22, 1929. She retired from Goodyear in 1991 as a FlipLine employee.

Alice loved living and entertaining on Thomas Lake near Ashland. She enjoyed cake decorating and oil painting.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Ken Maresh of Lincoln; son-in-law, Ken Howard; three grandchildren, Tanya (Sean) Brauckmuller of Ashland, Mindy Mahoney of Omaha and Larry Lohmann of Sterling, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Zane, Wyatt, Kade, Jaden and Ryder; brother, Robert (Edie) Johnson of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Eldon Johnson of Humboldt and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; daughter, Joyce Howard; brothers, Jimmy and Ronald and four infant children, David, Daniel, Alice and Pamela.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Saint Mary.