Yutan woman featured on Women in Ag webcast

LINCOLN – “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Carrie Duffy, owner of Black Dirt Land Sales and Management, during its next live webcast at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, extension assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Duffy lives and offices in Yutan, where she raised her three children. Her career began in 1982 with a full-service Omaha real estate and development company where she focused on commercial real estate with an emphasis on land sales and office leasing.

In 2008, some life-changing events prompted her to evaluate her pursuits. It became clear that Duffy was committed to doing business with the people that she lived with in a more rural environment. After leaving her real estate position of 19 years, a series of successes provided the capital and confidence to form Black Dirt Land Sales in 2013.

The webcast is free to attend, but registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program website, https://wia.unl.edu.