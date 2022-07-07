Yutan Days changes dates to fit in community calendar better

YUTAN – For several years, Yutan Days has traditionally been held on the weekend after Father’s Day.

But that date had many conflicts, especially with youth sports,which are a big part of the Yutan community’s culture.

So organizers Jaime Long and Angie Kelly, who coordinate Yutan Days on behalf of the Chieftain Community Club, made the decision to move the weekend event back two weeks. This year, the community celebration will be Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

“Because of youth softball and baseball events (tournaments) going on the weekend of the original date we have been wanting to change the date to a later time so that more people could be present and enjoy the celebration,” said Long.

Along with a new date, there are a number of new events added to the lineup. There are more food vendors, with food trucks from Pims Thai, High Voltage BBQ, The Paddy Wagon and Kona Ice coming to Yutan during the weekend.

American Legion Post 262 is sponsoring a free throw contest on Sunday, another new activity. It will be held in the parking lot of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1007 Second St.

They have also added more water inflatables for the kids to enjoy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Itan Ballfield, according to Long.

The schedule is also packed with plenty of activities that are popular every year, including parades, tractor pulls, fireworks, sports and music. For a full schedule, go to the Market Weekly insert in this week’s Wahoo Newspaper or check out facebook.com/YutanDays.

Proceeds from Yutan Days are used to fund scholarships for Yutan High School seniors through the Chieftain Community Club. Long said last year, they gave four $250 scholarships to graduating seniors who were going into the trades.

“Hopefully with the support of the community and the generous donors we can continue to increase that number,” she added.

Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.