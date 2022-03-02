Young Authors tell award-winning stories

ASHLAND – The annual Young Authors Luncheon was held honoring 24 authors for their writing skills and creativity. Diane Starns, kindergarten teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School, oversees the competition each year, and praised the students for their work.

One student from each of the classes in kindergarten through fifth grades were selected. Of those 23 students, the “building winners” were chosen. The building winner for kindergarten and first grade was Kylie Kopf, a student in Starns’ kindergarten class. Her sister, Kacey Kopf, was the building winner for second and third grade. She is in Christine Brady’s second grade class. The top story among the fourth and fifth grade entries was written by Silvija Makaitis, who is a fifth grader in Colleen Lewin’s class.

Suzi Nelson, managing editor of The Ashland Gazette, Wahoo Newspaper and Waverly News, was the featured speaker. She told the students that she, too, was a young author when she was an elementary student.

“Before I decided to become a journalist, I knew I liked to write stories,” she said.

Nelson said she has written many stories about people in Ashland and the other communities she covers, and she hopes one day she will write about some of the award-winning writers when they become famous authors.

The following stories were written by the building winners.

A Monster Popped Out of My Book

By Kylie Kopf

One day during “Read to Self” I was reading a book. The monster that was in my book popped out of my book. I was kind of scared. I didn’t want anybody to see her so I hid her in my pocket. At lunch I fed her some salad and some carrots. At quiet time I played with her. At recess I played by myself because I wanted to play with my monster. We played with the animals. I did not want anybody to see her. At math I took her and put her back in my pocket. I had kept some food from lunch and I gave some of it to her. Then my monster got out of my pocket! I thought, What should I do? I tried to find her. I looked in the hallway. I looked in the classroom. I found her and put her back in my pocket. At the next recess, I played with my monster again. We played with the animals. Later at PE when it was almost time to go I put my hand in my pocket and my monster was gone. I did not know what to do! I thought about it for a little bit, but I still did not have an idea. Then I got an idea! My idea was to sneak out of the room and go look for her. I found her! She was in my classroom. My plan worked! Now it was time to go home. I tried to put her back in the book. When I thought she was back in the book, she jumped in my pocket. Then we went home. When I was at home I found her in my pocket again. I said, “I thought you were back in the book.” So I made her some pajamas. I brushed her big two teeth and I made her a bed. I sewed her a blanket, tucked her in, and she fell asleep. When I woke up the next morning my room was a mess!

The Princess

By Kacey Kopf

Once upon a time there was a princess named Elli. Elli had unusual powers. Most of the people in California (where she lives) knew she had powers. Her parents thought that they should leave California. She knew she’d miss her friends. But she said, “I need to leave.” So she started to pack up.

“Come down Elli” said Mom.

“Okay” said Elli.

They headed to the car. As they drove out of town, Elli wished nobody knew she had powers. Her mom told her that they were moving to Ashland, NE. Elli was shocked, astonished, dazzled. Two of her friends lived there. “YAY MOMMY YAY! YAY!” she said.

“What?” said her mom.

“My friends live there, ‘member? Kenna and Collins.”

“Oh really?” she said.

Elli smiled the rest of the car ride. When Elli looked out the window, she saw a sign that read: Welcome to Ashland. “Wow!” shouted Elli. “

“It’s tiny,” said her mom.

“LOOK!” she said, “Roll down the window. I see Collins and Kenna. Dang it mom! You’ve got to roll them down faster,” she said. “Dang, dang dang!” she said again. “Um ma where are we going to live? Let me guess in an apartment,” said Elli.

“Yep.” said mom.

“Ugh.” said Elli, as she was frowning.

Her mom said, “Hey Elli guess who lives in an apartment next to us?”

“Who?”

“Your friends Kenna and Collins,” said mom.

Wahoooooooooooooooooo!” said Elli.

“Wink wink” whispered mom to dad.

Once they got to the apartments, Elli saw Kenna and Collins. She quickly got out of the car. “Hi Kenna. Hi Collins.” I said.

“Elli?” they said.

“Yep.” They hug each other. “I thought I’d never see you guys again.” Elli said.

“Hello girls,” said Elli’s mom.

“Hi,” they said back. “What brings you to Ashland, Elli?”

“Oh nothing,” Elli lied.

“Are you sure?”

“Yes,” Elli said.

“Well you always smile like that when you lie, so she’s lying,” said Kenna.

“Okay. Everyone in California knew I had powers. Don’t laugh,” said Elli, as she started to cry.

“We’re not going to laugh at you Elli,” they said.

“You’re not?” Elli said.

“Elli,” shouted Elli’s mom.

“Coming!” shouted Elli back.

“Bye,” said Kenna and Collins.

“Bye,” Elli said back. “Where’s our apartment?” Elli said, as they were walking up to the apartments.

“687” mom said back (grunts). As they went up the elevator mom was on her phone. Elli was trying to see her mom’s phone.

“Stop jumping, Elli,” said Dad.

“Fine,” she said back.

When they got to the apartment mom showed Elli her great-grandma’s blue and gold necklace with shiny pearls (phone rings). “Just a minute Elli,” mom said. (Knocking at the door).

“Come in,” said Elli.

“It’s us,” said Kenna and Collins.

Elli quick showed them the necklace. “Wow!” they all said at once. Elli, Kenna, and Collins mouth’s came open. Elli put her hands over her mouth and accidentally made the necklace disappear. Woosh!

“Oh No!” said Elli.

“Can’t we just buy a new one?” said Kenna.

“Right,” said Collins.

“No, I should tell the truth.” said Elli.

So Elli told the truth. Her mom said, “That’s the wrong one. The one that’s your great grandma’s is pink.”

“Ow!” said Elli, wiping off her tears.

The End

Wolf

By Silvija Makaitis

“Why can’t I have a dog? You let James and Lucas get cats so why can’t I get a dog?” Lizzie asked that every morning and her parents always replied,

“Dogs are too much responsible for a 10 year old. Why don’t you get a cat like your brothers?” Her parents replied. Also like every morning she ran out of the house yelling,

“I don’t want a cat!” As she was running toward the woods she almost tripped over Luna and her kittens Jellie, and Pumpkin. Jellie was the only cat that she didn’t mind so she decided to take her into the woods so she didn’t have to be alone.

“Come on, Jellie,” Lizzie decided to carry her so she wouldn’t get lost. Her parents would not be happy if she lost her.

“I need to tell mom that Luna isn’t in the barn,” she said to herself.

A few minutes later when she entered the woods it started to rain.

“Of course it hasn’t rained in a week, but it rains the only day I don’t go straight to the library.” She muttered

Then she headed into a clearing she had found when she was eight years old, and headed into the cave. She went deeper into the cave and saw Jellie trying to catch fireflies. She laughed a little and said,

“Jellie, we better go home.” She started out of the cave and got into the clearing when she and Jellie heard rustling in the bushes. Jellie leaped out of her arms and ran toward the farm. She got closer to the bushes, but then she heard whimpering.

“What if it’s a wolf and it attacks me.” She thought. In the bushes wasn’t a coyote, or a wolf but a puppy.

“Oh my, what am I going to do with you.” She decides to just leave him there, but as soon as she leaves the puppy starts whimpering again.

“I’m going to have to take you home, but my parents definitely won’t allow that. I’m going to have to hide you, but you need to be quiet so they don’t find you.” She whispered to him. The dog barked.

“I’ll take that as a yes.” She whispered to him.

The next day she was riding home from the store with a bag of dog food, food bowls, treats, a collar, and a leash. She had decided to name him Wolf because when she found him she was worried that he was a wolf. She had asked her friend what breed she thought he was and she thought he was a German shepherd. Her friend was excited because she had always wanted a German shepherd. Before she went in she desperately told Lucas,

“Distract mom, because I found a puppy in the woods and kept it. You can’t let her find Wolf!”

She started into the house and wondered if Lucas distracted mom. She thought “I hope he did.” Then she took a deep breath and entered the house. She looked in the kitchen and was surprised to see that her brother had distracted mom by dropping the litter box on the dinner table. She hurried up to her closet and started trying to teach Wolf not to bark when she said quiet.

First she took a treat and entered. When he was quiet

she said,

“Quiet.” And gave him a treat, and after a few hours he was excellent at it. To teach him the second part she went to the woods at night and when he sat she said,

“Sit.” And gave him a treat. After he learned that she took him back home and fell asleep. When she woke up she got into her closet and pet him a little.

“Bye, Wolf. I’ll see you when I get home.” She whispered.

A few minutes later she got to school. Lizzie hurried through her math test, and finished her homework in the library. Then went to the store to pick up some more food for Wolf. She got the food, and treats, put the stuff in her backpack and hurried home.

When she got home there was a big surprise.

“Wolf, what are you doing out here?” She said. Her parents replied,

“We let him out, and what are you even doing with him in the first place?”

“I found him in the woods. He was hurt. I couldn’t leave him there.” She said. She started to cry. Her mom said,

“Lizzie please don’t cry.”

“But, you’re going to make me give him away,” she wailed. Her dad said,

“No, we’re going to let you keep him, but you’re going to have to take care of him. You also have to buy his food, and toys. Ok?”

“I’ll do it! Let me call Wolf over.” She responded.

“Please do. If we’re going to live with him I want to meet him,” Dad said.

“WOLF!” She yelled, “COME HERE!” When Wolf came over she whispered to him,

“Are you excited? We’re going to live with each other, and I won’t have to hide you anymore!” Wolf barked, and once again she decided that it was a yes.