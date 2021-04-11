YMCA Camp Kitaki gearing up for summer

LINCOLN – At the end of summer, families want to hear their child had “the best summer ever.” To help make that happen, the YMCA of Lincoln is offering both day and overnight camp, keeping kids and teens adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer long. YMCA camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, discover new interests, and create friendships that last a lifetime.
“It’s imperative that kids stay engaged socially, physically, and academically throughout the summer. Summer camp is a wonderful way to ensure that,” shared Kim Pair, associate executive director of the Cooper YMCA. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character, and having fun!”
The Y offers day camps throughout the summer for kids entering Kindergarten through 8th grade. Parents can sign up for the entire summer or choose the weeks that work in their schedule. For more information including pricing and specific schedules, visit YMCALincoln.org/SummerDayCamp or contact your local YMCA branch.
YMCA Camp Kitaki is bursting with exciting and relaxing activities such as archery, campfires, climbing tower, zipline, ropes challenge course, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and more! Every activity at camp is designed to challenge and teach, but made fun and delivered in a safe, natural environment.
“As kids grow, overnight camp is a vital step towards independence. Our campers practice self-responsibility as they navigate living at camp for a week, making friends, and just being a kid – all under the supervision of young adult positive role models,” commented Jason Smith, executive director of YMCA Camp Kitaki. “A week of camp at Kitaki is a week of creating life long memories and growing in self-confidence. After a year of too much screen time, every camper needs the opportunity for the outdoor adventures and real world connections that camp provides!”
Weeklong overnight camps for ages 7 to 17, and half-week camps for campers ages 7 to 9, provide a chance to explore the outdoors, make new friends, build confidence, discover new interests, and create memories.
Summer sessions are enrolling now, but fill up fast. For more information and to register, visit YMCACampKitaki.org.
To ensure all youth have the chance to experience camp, the YMCA of Lincoln and YMCA Camp Kitaki offer financial assistance and scholarships to make camp more affordable and accessible.