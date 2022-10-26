WoodmenLife presents flag donation to SAC Museum

ASHLAND – A short ceremony retired 22 U.S. flags that had served their purpose and recognized the donation of 22 new flags to Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, WoodmenLife representatives presented Clayton Anderson, CEO and president of Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, with 22 new flags, along with a $1,000 donation for the museum.

Patrick Dees, president and CEO of WoodmenLife in Omaha, said the organization has donated 3.5 million flags throughout the United States to places like Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

“We are so very proud a place like this proudly displays the flag,” he said.

Anderson said he was honored to accept the flags for the museum, which is located just three miles from where he grew up. The retired astronaut recently returned to Nebraska to take over operations of the museum and is building a house in the Ashland area.

Anderson retired from NASA in 2013 and since then has written several books and done speaking engagements all over the world. He was named president and CEO of the museum in May.

The U.S. flag, the symbol of our country, is special to Anderson. He said although he did not serve in the military, he was honored to serve as an astronaut, wearing the flag on his left shoulder.

“I didn’t fight in any wars, I didn’t serve my country in that way,” he said. “But I was fortunate enough to serve my country as a United States astronaut who proudly wore that United States flag on his shoulder every single day.”

Anderson said he considers himself to be very patriotic, and he believes in what the flag symbolizes.

“I believe strongly in America. I believe in what she stands for,” he said.

Standing beside Anderson while he spoke were members of the Ashland American Legion Post 129 Color Guard. At the end of the ceremony, Boyd Yochum and Ron Misek folded one of the retired flags to be taken to its final disposal.

Due to the windy and dry conditions, the traditional flag burning ceremony could not be performed, Yochum said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.