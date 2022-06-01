Woodcliff residents call for change to confusing address system

WAHOO – At the Woodcliff lake community, nestled across from Fremont on the Saunders County side of the Platte River, delivery packages often don’t reach the intended address.

“Packages are going wherever,” Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek said at a recent Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“People are going in there, and they don’t know where to go,” he said.

Woodcliff Homeowners Association Board of Directors member Pat Schlosser said delivery drivers often can’t find the correct addresses, and packages get dropped off either at the Woodcliff Community Center or at random houses.

“If they can’t find an address, they just drop it wherever,” Schlosser said.

Residents of Woodcliff say the problem stems from the subdivision’s dated addressing system, which has been in place since the area’s development in the 1960s.

Instead of referencing one of the several platted roads in Woodcliff, all addresses begin with “980 County Road W,” referring to the location of the subdivision’s main entrance point. Then, lot numbers are used to identify a specific house. The Woodcliff Community Center’s address, for example, reads “980 County Road W, Lot T1018.”

But that system has caused headaches for delivery drivers, Polacek said, most of whom operate with allotted amounts of time to complete a delivery to a single address.

Schlosser said it is possible that the delivery companies, most often Amazon, UPS and FedEx, consider all of Woodcliff to have the same address – “980 County Road W.” A look at Google Maps reveals the same issue: every house in Woodcliff is labeled with “980.”

Woodcliff residents contacted Polacek to inquire about re-addressing the subdivision’s houses, nixing the “980 County Road W” and inserting the name of the street that runs in front of each house. Street names in Woodcliff include Lake Shore Drive, Poehling’s Lane, Platte Shore Drive and Twin Lakes Drive.

Polacek and the county board suggested using a typical street address system, with a home address and name of the street in front of the home.

But instead of using such a system, Schlosser said residents hope to still incorporate their properties’ lot numbers.

“Most people have a lot number on their house,” Schlosser said.

And each lot number includes an “S” or a “T,” to signify whether the house sits on Lake Ski-Di or Lake Tirawa. Schlosser said streets like Twin Lakes Drive have two of the same lot numbers on either end, and the only difference is the lake the house backs up to.

Polacek said under a new system that still incorporates lot numbers, an address could read “8 S13 Poehling’s Lane.” The number “8” would be in reference to Saunders County’s eighth mile from its eastern boundary.

He said re-addressing the properties but still incorporating the lot numbers could create confusion, especially for 911 dispatch services.

“I want to make sure if the addresses are updated that it fixes the problem of why we’re updating them to begin with,” Polacek said.

The county board has discussed Woodcliff’s concerns at two recent meetings, but no final decisions have been made.

“Right now, we’re kind of just figuring out what we’re going to do, and once we have a proposal, we’ll have the board review it,” Polacek said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.