Women’s club reforms under new name, will keep traditions

“After many many years of pouring our hearts into our community through JWC we wanted to let everyone know that at this time JWC is seemingly ending as we know it,” the club posted on Sept. 27.

The post went on to say that there were only four or five active members in the club. The post also said these four members were planning to “retire” from their positions as officers of the JWC.

However, the post also included a plea for new members.

“We would like to see if anyone in our community would like to volunteer to take over this amazing group to ensure the JWC events and traditions continue,” the post said.

Members of the community quickly responded. Soon they were announcing that the club would hold its annual kickoff party at Ashland Public Library, which was attended by 15 women. Since then, even more have signed up, and the group has 24 members.

“The response was really great,” said Einspahr. “It’s been really refreshing.”

