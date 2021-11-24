Women’s club reforms under new name, will keep traditions

ASHLAND – For over a century, women in Ashland have had the opportunity to donate their time and talents to support the community through special events by joining various organizations that included the word “woman” or “women” in its name.
That tradition continues with the revamped AG Women’s Club.
In 1895, the Ashland Woman’s Federation was formed to provide social, educational and cultural events and to raise funds for community projects. The original Ashland Woman’s Club founded the Ashland Public Library in 1904.
Over the years, more local versions of the club were formed in addition to the original. At one time, there were clubs in each quadrant of the community (south, north, east and west) as well as an Ashland Junior Woman’s Club, which was chartered in 1946.
Many of those clubs died off over the decades, until the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club was the only one left. Over the years, the name of the club also changed as well to the Ashland Junior Women’s Club (JWC).
But in recent years, the club has had struggled to retain membership. As a result, the few members that were left had decided to step aside, hoping others would step in to take over. But they didn’t, according to Krystal Einspahr, who was AJWC president at the time.
In September, leaders posted messages on the club’s Facebook page that basically announced the club’s demise.
“After many many years of pouring our hearts into our community through JWC we wanted to let everyone know that at this time JWC is seemingly ending as we know it,” the club posted on Sept. 27.
The post went on to say that there were only four or five active members in the club. The post also said these four members were planning to “retire” from their positions as officers of the JWC.
However, the post also included a plea for new members.
“We would like to see if anyone in our community would like to volunteer to take over this amazing group to ensure the JWC events and traditions continue,” the post said.
Members of the community quickly responded. Soon they were announcing that the club would hold its annual kickoff party at Ashland Public Library, which was attended by 15 women. Since then, even more have signed up, and the group has 24 members.
“The response was really great,” said Einspahr. “It’s been really refreshing.”
Fifteen women attended the kickoff party, where they enjoyed painting party hosted by Pixie Porch Mercantile, a business owned by one a club member, Amy Bevis.
With the renewed spirit of the club, leaders determined there needed to be some changes in the organization’s name. They dropped the word “Junior” and changed “Ashland” to “AG” to reflect the addition of members from Greenwood.
Einspahr said leaving out the word “junior” opens up the group to women of all ages. As a Junior Women’s Club, there were women who felt they could not relate.
“Some people thought they were too old for the group,” Einspahr said.
Now, they are seeing response from women of all ages. Einspahr, who is in her 40s, said there are members in their 50s and older, as well as younger women who are in their 20s and 30s.
They will focus on recruiting new members again now that the club has been renewed.
“We want to keep recruitment going at some level,” Einspahr said.
Meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of the month at Ashland Public Library. The holidays are causing some changes to the upcoming schedule. The Dec. 7 meeting will be informal as it is the same night as a school Christmas program, Einspahr said. And they are adjusting the January meeting because the original date, Jan. 4, is the day before school starts again after the Christmas holiday. The meeting will be held Jan. 11 instead.
Like the painting party, the AGWC plans to include fun activities at each meeting. In November they made macramé Christmas ornaments and in February they will do their “Favorite Things” party, where each member brings three of their favorite things to trade.
“Everyone gets to go home with a couple of new favorite items,” said Einspahr.
There will also be educational activities worked into the schedule. Einspahr said member Amber Westling is organizing a self-defense class for women and children for an upcoming meeting.
In addition to philanthropic work, the women’s clubs in Ashland hosted public events for the community, and many of these events have endured over the years. These include the Easter Carnival and Freaky Frolics, a Halloween event.
“We know how much this group means to the community and how many traditions there are,” said Einspahr.
The coronation ceremony that crowed the king and queen of Stir-Up was one of the most treasured events organized by the AJWC. In the 1950s, the club took over the Stir-Up coronation ceremony.
Einspahr said one of the first things they talked about was coronation and how important it is to the community.
“We want to keep the tradition of the Stir-Up coronation,” she said.
For the upcoming Christmas holiday, the AGWC will work with the local Toys for Tots drive by the VFW Auxiliary.
Along with organizing events, the AGWC is taking a new approach as a club by focusing on volunteerism to promote good will in the community. The idea came from Westling, who is a volunteer coordinator at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland.
The idea is for the AGWC, a service organization, to volunteer to help other service organizations.
“If you need a group of volunteers, we’re an organization that can come to help,” she said.
The focus on volunteerism will help the AGWC members grow to become better people, Einspahr said.
“There is a lot of joy that can be found in having that kind of focus,” she said.
The new approach will also help keep this new version of a women’s club in Ashland going for many years.
“We know how important this group has been to our community,” Einspahr said. “We are just trying to evolve it so it’s more sustainable to move forward.”
